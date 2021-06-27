National Weather Service confirms 3 tornadoes touched down in West Michigan Saturday

(WSYM) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed to Fox 17 that three tornadoes touched down in West Michigan yesterday.

2 tornadoes, 1 EF-1 and 1 EF-0, touched down in Ionia County, while one EF-1 tornado touched down in Mecosta County.

"The damage pattern is pretty chaotic," said NWS Warning Coordination Meteorologist Jim Maczko, who was out surveying the damage Sunday. "When it comes to tornadic damage, you have debris in lots of places that you wouldn't expect. You'd have damage to trees and buildings that that isn't just kind of blown over and flattened. It's spread out and scattered across a vast distance."