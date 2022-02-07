Watch
National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day: Free HIV testing Feb. 7 for all Michigan residents

China Photos/Getty Images
HIV ribbon CNN 030419
Posted at 10:55 AM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 10:55:32-05

LANSING, Mich. — The Ingham County Health Department is offering free HIV testing for all Michigan residents.

The event, in observance of National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, will take place Monday, Feb. 7 until 3 p.m. at the Forest Community Health Center located at 2316 S. Cedar Street, in Lansing.

Each person will receive a Meijer gift card for testing.

Clients can remain anonymous. No picture I.D. or insurance is required.

This event is walk-in; no appointment is necessary. Results from the finger prick test will be available within 20 minutes.

If you'd like additional information, contact the HIV/STI prevention program at (517) 887-4424.

