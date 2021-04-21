Watch
'My heart is with George Floyd's family.' Social media reacts to Chauvin trial verdict

Ben Crump via CNN
An undated photo of George Floyd provided by family attorney Ben Crump.
George Floyd
Posted at 10:49 PM, Apr 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-20 22:49:01-04

(WSYM) — A jury found Derek Chauvin guilty on all three counts in the death of George Floyd.

Chauvin is facing second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges in Floyd's death.

President Joe Biden on the verdict of the Derek Chauvin trial
Vice President Kamala Harris on the verdict of the Derek Chauvin trial

Jurors began deliberation Monday evening for about four hours, then continued deliberation early Tuesday.

State and local elected officials have weighed in on the trial, offering their input following the announcement of the verdict.

Wayne County Executive Warren Evans

"The conviction of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd is, I hope, a turning point for our country and for policing in our country. As both a career law enforcement officer and a Black man, the video of the killing of George Floyd was difficult to watch. It was even more painful to witness people claim that what we all saw didn’t really happen.

The jury today made clear with this verdict that this was exactly what we knew it was.

George Floyd was murdered. George Floyd did not deserve to die that day. George Floyd did not deserve to be treated with violence and disrespect by officers whose job it is to serve—not occupy—our communities.

Too often and for too long, People of Color, especially Black men, have been expected to accept police violence as a part of life. This verdict makes clear that police violence is not acceptable. It makes clear that Black lives do matter. Let us build on this moment of justice delivered toward a fairer, more equitable society for all."

