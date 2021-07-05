'My daughter could be dead right now,' says Hazel Park woman after fireworks accident

HAZEL PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — “It hit right here,” said Hannah Dye.

A firework hit her front window that is now shattered.

“I hear it. I feel it. I’m freaking out because I don’t know what just hit my house,” Dye said.

Her house where her 2-year-old daughter Evelynn was inside playing.

“She was sitting on my bed which is on the other side of that window,” she adds.

The window is what Dye believes saved her family.

She says, “If that window wasn’t there, I 100% believe it would’ve been in my house and my daughter could be dead right now.”

In an enclosed area behind the window is where her children play.

“We have a couch where we normally sit on. Thank God we weren’t then,” she adds.

Hazel Park police say there were no injuries, but this mother says this incident should never happen.

“This is a very sobering reminder that these are extremely dangerous activities to be doing on a residential street,” said Dye.

Police say a neighbor was firing off multiple fireworks Saturday evening around 11 p.m. when one went through Dye’s window.

“It sounded like literally, a car was hitting my house. It sounded like a big boom,” she adds.

Anthony Balati, with the Hazel Park Fire Department, says this doesn’t surprise him.

“We’ve had a lot here in Hazel Park and again it’s people not being mindful of what’s going on,” he adds.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, there are about 10,000 emergency room visits every year during fireworks.

Balati says there were no firework-related injuries in the city over the weekend.

“Yesterday was a quiet 4th of July and we are thankful for that,” he adds.

Regardless of what day it is Dye wants everyone to be careful the next time they pick up a sparkler.

“It's a motor firework that could kill somebody and could do damage,” Dye said.