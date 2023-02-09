Muskegon man wins $450,000 on The Big Spin

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon man is still reeling from a $450,000 win on The Big Spin!

The Michigan Lottery says 51-year-old Greg Dietz landed on $450,000 when he spun the prize wheel.

We’re told Dietz was selected to be on the show after submitting codes redeemed from non-winning tickets online.

“It is still sinking in that I was selected to spin the wheel and that I won $450,000,” says Dietz. “This whole experience has been so unexpected, but I couldn’t be more grateful. With my winnings, I am planning to take a vacation and invest.”

Lottery players are invited to enter their non-winning tickets online for a chance to participate in The Big Spin. The Michigan Lottery says five more people will be selected to appear on the show through March 1.

Watch Dietz win the big prize here:



