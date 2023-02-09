Watch Now
Muskegon man wins $450,000 on The Big Spin

Michigan Lottery
Posted at 1:14 PM, Feb 09, 2023
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon man is still reeling from a $450,000 win on The Big Spin!

The Michigan Lottery says 51-year-old Greg Dietz landed on $450,000 when he spun the prize wheel.

We’re told Dietz was selected to be on the show after submitting codes redeemed from non-winning tickets online.

“It is still sinking in that I was selected to spin the wheel and that I won $450,000,” says Dietz. “This whole experience has been so unexpected, but I couldn’t be more grateful. With my winnings, I am planning to take a vacation and invest.”

Lottery players are invited to enter their non-winning tickets online for a chance to participate in The Big Spin. The Michigan Lottery says five more people will be selected to appear on the show through March 1.

