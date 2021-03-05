Menu

Muncie teenager charged after 3 Detroit men found dead

Posted at 10:14 PM, Mar 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-04 22:14:03-05

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — A Muncie teenager has been arrested in connection with the shooting deaths of three Michigan men found in a Muncie apartment.

Chandler Willard Harris II, who turned 18 on Thursday, was being held without bond Thursday in the Delaware County Jail. The Star Press reports he faces preliminary charges of murder and robbery.

Muncie police on Feb. 19 found the bodies of three Detroit men — 30-year-old Adrian Demarlo George Jr., 25-year-old Devonte Earl Hollis and 27-year-old Terence Thomas, 27 — in a unit at the Elgin Manor Apartments.

Another teenager who reported the shootings, 18-year-old Juniyah Yvette Simmons of Anderson, has been charged with obstruction of justice in the case.

