MSP troopers targeting commercial vehicles this week throughout Michigan

(WSYM) — Michigan State Police troopers will be targeting commercial vehicles this week during Operation Safe Driver Week.

Troopers with the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division will be conducting commercial vehicle inspections throughout the state.

Also, there will be an outreach to deter unsafe driving habits from commercial motor vehicle drivers.

Troopers will be looking out for speeding, following too closely, improper lane changes, reckless driving and texting or using a phone.

During inspections, commercial motor vehicle drivers will be asked to provide operating credentials and hours-of-service documentation. Inspectors will also be attentive to apparent alcohol and/or drug impairment.