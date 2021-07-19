Watch
MSP: Driver of Dodge Charger Hellcat was going 150 mph on I-75

Michigan State Police
MSP picture.jpg
Posted at 2:09 PM, Jul 19, 2021
HOLLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police are saying "just because it can doesn't mean you should" after arresting a driver for reckless driving after clocking a Dodge Charger Hellcat going 150 miles per hour on I-75.

Officials say the trooper originally registered a speed of 155 mph on radar while near Lahring Road in Holly Township at around 7:00 am Sunday morning.

The car was reportedly passing all other vehicles heading northbound. The trooper's laser was used to officially register the speed at 150 mph.

The trooper caught up to the Hellcat about a mile later and conducted a traffic stop. The driver was arrested for reckless driving and issued a citation for window tint.

The Dodge Charger Hellcat was taken to the tow yard.

