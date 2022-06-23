MPSC approves Consumers Energy integrated resource plan settlement agreement

The Michigan Public Service Commission has approved orders accepting a settlement agreement that governs Consumers Energy Co.’s long-range plans for providing electricity and seeking input from all electricity providers throughout Michigan, as well as other interested stakeholders. The goal is to ensure that Michigan continues to have the energy resources it needs, including opportunities to quickly bring new energy resources to the grid.

Consumer Energy’s integrated resource plan is expected to ensure reliable service over the next 20 years. The plan includes closing three units at the J.H. Campbell coal-fired power plant in Ottawa County’s Port Sheldon Township in 2025. It will be part of the company’s goal to retire coal and replace it with cleaner natural gas and renewable energy resources. The company is also planning to purchase the Covert Generating Station in Van Buren’s County’s Covert Township in 2023. The station is a natural gas-fired power plant. Consumers Energy will also have the D.E. Karn Generating Complex’s units 3 and 4 run through May 2031, instead of the original plan of retiring it in 2023. The company will also bring thousands of new megawatts of solar energy online within the next several years. Consumers Energy is planning to add 8,000 megawatts of solar generation by 2040. In the new agreement between the Michigan Public Service Commission and Consumers Energy, the company will move up its deployment of energy storage resources from 2030 to 2024.

The Michigan Public Service Commission also ordered Realgy LLC, who is doing business as Realgy Energy Services, to intervene in a case that could revoke its alternative gas supplier (AGS) license to operate under the Commission’s Gas Customer Choice program by July 14, 2022. This is due to persistent complaints about violations of rules governing marketing and business practices. It will also need to appear for a hearing on July 26 to attempt to retain its alternative gas license.

A steam sales agreement between Detroit Thermal LLC and Detroit’s Renaissance Center and the extension of a steam sales agreement between utility and another business in Detroit was approved by the Michigan Public Service Commission. A five-year agreement between Detroit Thermal and Thermo Fisher was also approved. A continuation of Alpena Power Co.’s existing voluntary green pricing program was approved to continue throughout 2022 and 2023. However, it will receive additional funds for advertising the program, under which customers may match a percentage of their monthly usage or purchase blocks of renewable energy credits.

Presque Isle Electric & Gas Co-op was granted a certificate of public convenience and necessity. It will be used to build a natural gas service line that will provide new gas service for approximately 95 potential customers in Wilson Township in Alpena County. The Michigan Public Service Commission also approved Indiana Michigan Power Co.’s application for its voluntary curtailment service rider. The rider will apply to customers with 1 megawatt or greater usage.