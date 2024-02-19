More than 6,500 voters showed up on the first day of early in-person voting

LANSING, Mich. — More than 6,500 voters from across Michigan cast a ballot for the presidential primary on the first day of early voting.

According to The Secretary of State's office, 6,587 voters, including Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, voted on Saturday.

This is the first time Michigan residents have been able to participate in in-person early voting in a statewide election.

Since the 2022 passage of Proposal 2, nine days of in-person early voting for statewide and federal elections is constitutionally required.

Michigan is the 22nd state to implement this in-person, polling-place style of early voting.

Early voting will be available through Sunday, February 25th.

If you want more information about early voting, including locations and times of early voting, click here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news in your neighborhood, go to the In Your Neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook