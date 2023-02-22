More than 480,000 without power; DTE expects 95% of service to be restored by Sunday

(WXYZ) — More than 480,000 DTE Energy customers are without power this morning, according to the company's outage map.

Outages started popping up as an ice storm warning was in effect in metro Detroit.

As of 9:40 a.m., 485,404 DTE customers are without power. Consumers Energy's power outage map shows 3,767 outages as of this morning, but those numbers are down compared to the 186,045 customers without power last night.

Matt Paul, the executive vice president of distribution operations at DTE, spoke at 7 a.m. Thursday and said that some areas received up to 3/4" of ice, which is a level they haven't seen in nearly 50 years. Our 7 First Alert Weather Team has not received reports of 3/4" ice but did say some areas got over half an inch.

"We know how frustrating it can be, but we do want to assure people and all of our customers that we’re going to continue to work around the clock until each and every customer is restored," Paul said.

According to Paul, they have over 1,000 line workers and 400 workers from nearby states working to restore power, and additional line workers are coming in from other states this afternoon.

According to an update on Thursday morning from DTE, they expect to restore service to 95% of customers by Sunday, Feb. 26.

"Until we can get a better assessment, we’re not able to provide estimates on restoration," Paul said.

