Mom saved by transplant transforms vehicle into rolling ad for Donate Life

VESTABURG, Mich — Jamie Purchase is raising awareness of the need for organ donors, after one saved her life.

Purchase, who suffers from cystic fibrosis, underwent a double-lung transplant in September 2014.

"I was on the brink of death when I received my transplant pretty much," Purchase told FOX 17 News. "I was very sick, I was on oxygen 24/7, I was in complete lung failure."

Purchase has since had a tribute tattooed on her arm to her donor, a 25-year-old woman named Taylor.

She has also placed an identical sticker of that tribute on her "chief blue" jeep; transforming it into a rolling ad for Donate Life.

"It just worked out perfectly that my jeep happened to match the Donate Life colors and it was so significant. Having my jeep and being able to do the things that I do with my family is so significant to my story, that my life was extended all these years, thanks to a donor. And how important organ donation is."

Using her cricut, Purchase has fashioned a number of green accent stickers, including a QR code on each side.

"When you open your camera and point it at that QR code, it will take you to a website through the National Donor Registry so you can become an organ donor," Purchase explained.

Purchase hopes taking this message out on the road will lead to more people signing up to become donors.

"It's just the best gift you can ever give and there's no reason not to give it," said Purchase. "So much comes from donating your organs. If you're able to donate all of your organs, you can save up to eight lives and alter and change, improve other lives from tissue, eye, and other donations."

Purchase has no plans to change the jeep's look anytime soon.

"I really love the way it looks. I love the green, I love the blue and what it represents," she said. "I think I’ll be keeping it for quite a long time."

According to Donate Life, more than 100,000 people are waiting for a life-saving transplant; and another person is added to the waiting list every ten minutes.

To learn more about Donate Life and registering to become a donor, click here.

