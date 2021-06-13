Missing children in stolen vehicle found safe

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — UPDATE: Officials have reported both children were found in the stolen vehicle unharmed. They continue to investigate the incident, and ask anyone with information to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

Two young children are missing after the car they were in was stolen late Saturday night.

The incident happened just after 11:45 p.m. on 930 W Michigan Ave. in Kalamazoo. Officers were dispatched to the scene and later realized that a 5-year-old girl and 18-month-old boy were still in the car. Neither the car or the children have been located.

The stolen vehicle is a silver 2003 Honda Pilot with Illinois plates, registered CX33559. Both children are pictured above.

Anyone with information should call Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.