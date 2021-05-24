Milford police shoot armed man in barricaded situation at apartment building

MILFORD, Mich. — Milford police officers were involved in a shooting with an armed man in what police say was a "suicide by cop" situation early Monday morning.

Chief Tom Lindberg said the incident took place around 1 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 800 block of E. Commerce.

Officers responded to an apartment where an individual could be heard inside an apartment screaming "call 911!"

Police say they knocked on the door and were met by an armed man who allegedly fired shots at the officers.

No officers were injured; SRT deputies set up a perimeter and attempted to talk the man out of the apartment.

At approximately 4:50am, the man exited the apartment and pointed his gun in the direction of the deputies, who fired at the suspect, striking him.

The suspect suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is being treated in a local hospital.