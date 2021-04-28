Watch
Midland man who lost everything in flood wins $2 million on Michigan Lottery scratch-off

WXYZ, 2021
Michigan lottery scratch off
Posted at 11:43 AM, Apr 28, 2021
(WSYM) — A Midland man who says he lost everything during the flood last year won $2 million playing a Michigan Lottery instant game.

"Last year, I lost everything in a flood, so to win this prize is so overwhelming to me,” said the player in a press release from Michigan Lottery.

According to the release, the 29-year-old man bought his winning "Lucky 7's" ticket at Anna's Market on Jefferson in Midland. He told Michigan Lottery that he usually never plays $20 tickets, but the ticket caught his eye, because "7" is a lucky number for him.

“I scratched it off when I got back to my car. When I saw I had a match, I thought: ‘Great, I won my money back!’ When I saw I had actually won $2 million, I couldn’t stop shaking. A few years back, I won $10,000 and I thought that was my once in a lifetime shot at winning the Lottery,” said the man in a press release.

The Michigan Lottery says he chose a lump sum payment of about $1.3 million.

“Knowing my kids will be taken care of is the best feeling in the world,” the player said in the release.

