Mid-Michigan transit agencies offer free rides to the polls

With early voting getting under way, three mid-Michigan transit agencies will offer free rides to the polls starting Thursday.

Riders can travel for free to register to vote, drop off absentee ballots, take part in early voting or cast a ballot on primary Election Day, Aug. 4.

Riders just need to tell the driver they’re going to register or vote. No ID is required for the free ride.

CATA RYDZ users can enter the promo code “FREE RYDZ 2026 AUGUST ELECTION” for one free round trip.

Most CATA, EATRAN and Clinton Transit rides must be scheduled at least a day in advance.

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