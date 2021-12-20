Mid-Michigan COVID cases and the Omicron variant cast shadow on upcoming holiday celebrations

LANSING, Mich. — Less than one week before Christmas, COVID case numbers in mid-Michigan and the Omicron variant are cause for concern.

The presence of the Omicron variant is a top issue for health and city officials. Michigan State University Deputy Spokesperson Daniel Olsen said he's aware of at least one case detected at MSU.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases at MSU for the week of Dec. 6, was about 101. Olsen said case numbers are starting to trend back down from Thanksgiving break.

"We are just now wrapping up the testing for this previous week," Olsen said. "We'll report those cases at the end of the day tomorrow, Monday."

The university announced Friday that it will require all students, faculty and staff to receive COVID-19 boosters for the spring semester.

"We know that vaccinations are incredibly important and are a helpful tool in keeping cases down, combined with our indoor mask requirement which is not going away for the spring semester," Olsen said. "It has really kept cases on campus down, especially compared to where we were this point last year with far fewer students on campus. As you remember, we were remote last year."

There were 2,400 cases between Aug. 2 and Dec. 6, 2020. There were only 1,311 cases between Aug. 2 and Dec. 6, 2021.

"Obviously, we have discovered the Omicron variant on campus on Friday, and so this will be another helpful tool as we plan for a successful spring semester."

Olsen said more information on when students, faculty and staff will need to have their booster by will be released in the coming weeks.

A LOOK AT COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY:

Clinton County - 1,231 cases

Ingham County - 5,450 cases

Eaton County - 642 cases

Jackson County - 3,709 cases

A LOOK AT COVID-19 CASES BY SCHOOL DISTRICTS:

DeWitt schools - 14 cases

St. Johns schools - 9 cases

Grand Ledge schools - 21

Eaton Rapids schools - 16 cases

Charlotte schools - 6 cases

Lansing schools - 52 cases

East Lansing schools - 8 cases

Haslett schools - 3 cases

Williamston schools - 11 cases

Okemos schools - 19 cases

Holt schools - 58 cases

Mason schools - 16 cases

Leslie schools - 19 cases

Jackson schools - 11 cases

Stockbridge schools only tracks cumulative case numbers. The junior/senior high school has had 88 since the start of the year. One elementary school has had 45 and the other elementary 63. That's about 15 percent of the district.

