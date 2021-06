DETROIT, MI — According to a study, Michigan consumers have lost more than $8.6 million to COVID-19 related scams since the start of the pandemic. The average person losing around $280.

In the United States, consumers have lost $450 million to scams with many of the transactions being made over the phone, on social media, or through websites.

In Michigan 11,792 frauds were reported.

Experts say if you've been scammed, report the situation to ReportFraud.ftc.gov.