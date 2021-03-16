Menu

Michiganders gambled more than $89 million online in February

Getty Images
Posted at 1:53 PM, Mar 16, 2021
MICHIGAN — Michiganders could not resist the draw of online gambling, racking up more than $89 million in gaming and bets in February.

The vast majority, $79.7 million, came from online games while online sports betting had $9.5 million come in during the month.

The first full month of online gambling resulted in some big tax numbers for the state, with more than $14 million in taxes going towards the state's fund. More than $4 million in taxes from the 3 casinos in Detroit is going to the Motor City.

