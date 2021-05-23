Watch
Michigan woman wins after court admits mistakes in jobless aid case

Posted at 12:15 PM, May 23, 2021
DETROIT (AP) — We goofed. A three-judge panel at the Michigan Court of Appeals says it made mistakes in a dispute over applying for unemployment aid.

The court issued a new opinion in favor of a woman who has been trying to get compensation since 2016. The case involved Margaret Barnowski, who had sought benefits after losing her job at an employer in Livingston County. Barnowski's ordeal began when she received two notices from the state unemployment agency.

By the time she learned which document controlled the process, she was told it was too late to appeal. The appeals court affirmed those decisions last summer. But on a request for reconsideration, the court said Barnowski actually did have "good cause" for a late appeal.

