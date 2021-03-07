Michigan woman dies a month after 114th birthday

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan woman who was 114 years old has died. Ellen Goodwill was considered to be Michigan's oldest resident.

The Battle Creek Enquirer cites the Gerontology Research Group, which keeps track of supercentenarians who reach 110. Goodwill lived at Advantage Living Center in Battle Creek. She died Tuesday, a month after celebrating her 114th birthday.

Sharon Miller says her friend was a "lady of grace." Goodwill was born Ellen Lear in 1907 near Paris, Kentucky. She settled in Battle Creek where her husband was being treated for injuries from World War II.