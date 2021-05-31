Michigan Supreme Court agrees to look at 2007 Flint slaying

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Fourteen years later, the Michigan Supreme Court is taking a look at the fatal shooting of a Flint teenager who was accused of being a snitch.

Four men are serving life sentences for the death of Robert Person, who was 14 in 2007.

The Supreme Court says it will hear arguments over whether three of them had their rights violated when a transcript of a witness interview wasn’t produced before trial.

Investigators must share all evidence that could have value to the defense.

The transcript turned up in 2014.

It showed differences between the witness’ trial testimony and what he told police about Person’s death.