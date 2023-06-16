Michigan secures $61M federal grant to expand high-speed internet

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Michigan has received $61 million to increase access to high-speed internet in underserved areas.

The grant from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration via the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) will help the Peninsula Fiber Network (PFN) add 525 miles of fiber throughout the state, according the Michigan Executive Office of the Governor.

“From St. Joseph to Houghton, we are working to ensure every Michigander has access to quality, affordable high-speed internet,” says Governor Whitmer. “I am proud of Michigan-based Peninsula Fiber Network for securing critical funding to connect more people to high-speed internet. Since I took office, we have expanded access to 23,000 more families and small businesses so students can connect with their teachers, people can access health care services, and companies can grow. We will keep working together to expand access to high-speed internet so everyone can ‘make it’ in Michigan.”

We’re told the project will include “undersea routes” stretching from Charlevoix to Beaver Island to Gulliver in the state’s Upper Peninsula and from Benton Harbor to Chicago. Multiple overland routes are also planned.

Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters say the latest round of funding will benefit 35,000 rural homes in Michigan.

“Expanding access to reliable high-speed internet in unserved and underserved areas creates new job opportunities and supports small businesses, increases access to quality health care through telehealth, and expands educational opportunities,” says Senator Peters. “This funding is a massive win for Michiganders and communities in our state, and I’m proud to have supported the bipartisan infrastructure law that made this funding possible.”

