Michigan saw 33% increase in May in residents signing up for health care through Marketplace

LANSING, Mich. — Nearly 29,000 Michiganders have signed up for health coverage on healthcare.gov during the current special enrollment period.

There was an almost 33% increase in the month of May alone, according to the Department of Insurance and Financial Services.

“We will continue to work with our federal, state and local partners to help Michiganders take advantage of newly expanded subsidies that can help thousands more afford the health coverage they need for themselves and their families,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said.

DIFS Director Anita Fox encouraged residents to sign up for health insurance if they haven’t already done so.

“The enrollment deadline is fast approaching, so Michiganders who need health coverage should get started as soon as possible to get the coverage they need to protect their health and financial wellness.”

A total of 28,831 Michigan residents enrolled in new health plans on the Health Insurance Marketplace between Feb. 15 and May 31, with more than 1 million Americans signing up across the country, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The special enrollment period runs through Aug. 15.

New subsidies can offer substantial savings. For example, a family of four making $120,000 per year could save about $259 per month, while a 60-year-old married couple could save as much as $943 per month at least through Dec. 31, 2022.

Coverage will start on the first of the month after a plan is selected, so coverage will start July 1 for plans selected in June.

DIFS can help residents with health insurance questions and complaints and can give information about the Health Insurance Marketplace Special Enrollment Period before the Aug. 15 enrollment deadline.