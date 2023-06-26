Watch Now
Michigan receives $1.5B toward high-speed internet, benefiting 210K homes

Charles Krupa/AP
FILE- In this June 19, 2018, file photo a router and internet switch are displayed in East Derry, N.H. Not all that long ago, managing your home network’s security didn’t involve much more than installing an antivirus program on your PC. If only it were still so simple. Home networks are a major target for cybercriminals, who use innocuous smart gadgets as stepping stones to loot data from PCs and phones. Or they may co-opt the simpler devices into much larger “botnets” that can be used to wreak havoc across the internet. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Posted at 4:02 PM, Jun 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-26 16:02:30-04

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced more than 200,000 Michiganders living in underserved communities will receive access to high-speed internet thanks to $1.5 billion in federal funding.

We’re told funding comes from the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program via the $65 billion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

“Today, we have won a game-changing investment to expand access to reliable, affordable high-speed internet to 210,000 more homes across Michigan,” says Governor Whitmer. “We are focused on helping anyone ‘Make it in Michigan,’ with a comprehensive view on economic development that wins projects, invests in people, and revitalizes places. Today’s win will expand economic opportunity for Michiganders and build on the over $700 million in high-speed internet federal funding we have leveraged and $249 million we invested with the bipartisan Building Michigan Together Plan last year. Let’s keep working together to connect more families and small businesses to fast, reliable high-speed internet that meets their needs, lowers their costs, and grows our economy.”

Monday’s announcement is the latest in a nationwide effort to expand high-speed internet access. Every state in the U.S. received at least $100 million based on its overall need for faster internet, according to the Michigan Executive Office of the Governor.

We’re told funds from the BEAD program will be put to use in 2024.

Visit the state of Michigan’s website for updates on the BEAD program.

RELATED: Biden touts economic plan with 'internet for all' pitch

