Michigan native, husband give ACLU $15M for LGBTQ+ rights

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union has named a project addressing LGBTQ+ and HIV issues after a Michigan native and his husband.

The ACLU says Thursday that The Jon L. Stryker and Slobodan Randjelović LGBTQ+ & HIV Project is located inside the ACLU Ruth Bader Ginsburg Liberty Center in New York.

The project was created in 1986.

Its name change follows a $15 million gift from Stryker and Randjelović to the ACLU Foundation.

Stryker is founder and president of the Arcus Foundation, a private, global grant-making organization that supports the advancement of LGBTQ+ human rights and conservation of the world’s great apes.

Based in New York, the foundation has an office in Kalamazoo, Michigan.