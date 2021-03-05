Menu

Michigan native, husband give ACLU $15M for LGBTQ+ rights

Scott Roth/Scott Roth/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Monday, June 1, 2015, file photo, Jon Stryker attends the 2015 GLSEN Respect Awards at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York. The American Civil Liberties Union has named a project addressing lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer and HIV issues after Michigan native Stryker and his husband, Slobodan Randjelović. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)
Jon Stryker
Posted at 7:47 AM, Mar 05, 2021
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union has named a project addressing LGBTQ+ and HIV issues after a Michigan native and his husband.

The ACLU says Thursday that The Jon L. Stryker and Slobodan Randjelović LGBTQ+ & HIV Project is located inside the ACLU Ruth Bader Ginsburg Liberty Center in New York.

The project was created in 1986.

Its name change follows a $15 million gift from Stryker and Randjelović to the ACLU Foundation.

Stryker is founder and president of the Arcus Foundation, a private, global grant-making organization that supports the advancement of LGBTQ+ human rights and conservation of the world’s great apes.

Based in New York, the foundation has an office in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

