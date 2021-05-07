Michigan mother and daughter encourage organ donation after life-saving procedure

(WSYM) — A Michigan mother and daughter are encouraging organ donation after a life-saving procedure.

Anastasia Khalil was attending Oakland University in 2018 when she started to experience a skin rash, abdominal pain and joint pain.

She was diagnosed with Henoch-Schonlein purpura, which later caused Berger's disease, a buildup of an antibody in her kidneys that can eventually lead to kidney failure.

By 2020, her kidneys were failing and a Beaumont doctor told her she needed a kidney transplant. Her family members tested and her mother, Maria, and brother were a match.

Maria stepped forward to donate her kidney to her daughter.

“I gave her life and I’d do anything to keep her in her best life," she said.

The pair went through a kidney donation and transplant on St. Patrick's Day 2021.

Beaumont Health says doctors have performed more than 2,300 kidney transplants since the program began in 1972.

