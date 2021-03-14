Menu

Michigan man: I was aiding people not attacking Capitol cops

Courtesy of FBI Detroit
michael-foy-6.jpg
Posted at 7:16 PM, Mar 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-13 19:16:01-05

DETROIT (AP) — A Michigan man accused of striking police with a hockey stick at the U.S. Capitol riot says he was defending other protesters who were being crushed by officers.

Michael Foy of Wixom is asking a judge in Washington to release him on bond.

Foy has been in custody without bond since mid-January. Prosecutors say Foy, a former Marine, was one of the most violent protesters at the Capitol on Jan. 6, striking police at least 10 times.

But his attorney is offering a different version of what happened, claiming Foy saw a woman being trampled and took action.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
