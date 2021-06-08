Michigan man admits to threatening locally elected officials

CLARE COUNTY, Mich. — A Clare County man pleaded guilty to threatening elected Michigan officials and will serve two years of probation according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

The General’s office said 43-year-old Daniel Thompson made threatening remarks in voicemails, emails, and phone conversations involving the offices of U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow and U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin.

Judge Shauna N. Murphy of Livingston County’s 53H District Court sentenced Thompson to the following terms Tuesday afternoon:

Two years of probation

No early discharge from probation

A suspended sentence of 6 months in the Livingston County jail, pending successful completion of probation

Mental health and anger management treatment

No possession of fire arms

No consumption of alcohol, illegal drugs, or marijuana except as prescribed

Must submit to random drug and alcohol tests

No direct or indirect contact with Sen. Stabenow, Rep. Slotkin or their staff.

Thompson was also ordered to pay a $200 fine and costs and fees totaling $1,765.

