Michigan Lottery urging players to check for winning ticket that's set to expire Thursday

(WSYM) — If you’re a Michigan Lottery player, you may want to check out some of your older tickets from 2020 if you still have them around.

According to the Michigan Lottery, a $201,144 Fantasy 5 jackpot winning ticket was sold Sept. 2, 2020 at the Superior Market in Ann Arbor. The winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn: 06-25-27-28-38. The tickets are valid one year from the drawing date, so the prize must be claimed by 4:45 p.m. on Sept. 2 at the Lottery’s headquarters in Lansing.

If the prize isn’t claimed, the Michigan Lottery says the money will go to the state School Aid Fund.

