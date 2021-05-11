(WSYM) — There were 425 different hate crimes reported in Michigan in 2019, according to FBI crime statistics.
Of those 44 were based on sexual orientation, which equals about 10.4%.
In the U.S., according to FBI statistics, there were 1,395 hate crime offenses based on sexual orientation. 62.2% of those crimes were anti-gay, 24.5% where anti-lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender, 10.2% were anti-lesbian, 1.9% were anti-bisexual and 1.2% were anti-heterosexual.
The details per city and county and university are below.
Cities - 35
- Capac - 1
- Carrollton Township - 1
- Detroit - 18
- Eastpointe - 1
- Ferndale - 1
- Highland Park - 1
- Jackson - 1
- Lansing - 1
- Milford - 1
- Mt. Pleasant - 1
- Muskegon Heights - 1
- Rochester - 1
- Roseville - 1
- South Haven - 1
- Southfield - 1
- St. Johns - 1
- St. Joseph - 1
- Warren - 1
Universities and Colleges - 3
- Eastern Michigan University - 1
- University of Michigan Ann Arbor - 1
- University of Michigan Flint - 1
Metropolitan Counties - 2
- Jackson County - 1
- Ottawa County - 1
Non-metropolitan Counties - 2
- Barry County - 1
- Isabella County - 1
State Police Agencies - 2
- Ogemaw County - 1
- Washtenaw County - 1