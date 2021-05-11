(WSYM) — There were 425 different hate crimes reported in Michigan in 2019, according to FBI crime statistics.

Of those 44 were based on sexual orientation, which equals about 10.4%.

In the U.S., according to FBI statistics, there were 1,395 hate crime offenses based on sexual orientation. 62.2% of those crimes were anti-gay, 24.5% where anti-lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender, 10.2% were anti-lesbian, 1.9% were anti-bisexual and 1.2% were anti-heterosexual.



The details per city and county and university are below.

Cities - 35



Capac - 1

Carrollton Township - 1

Detroit - 18

Eastpointe - 1

Ferndale - 1

Highland Park - 1

Jackson - 1

Lansing - 1

Milford - 1

Mt. Pleasant - 1

Muskegon Heights - 1

Rochester - 1

Roseville - 1

South Haven - 1

Southfield - 1

St. Johns - 1

St. Joseph - 1

Warren - 1

Universities and Colleges - 3



Eastern Michigan University - 1

University of Michigan Ann Arbor - 1

University of Michigan Flint - 1

Metropolitan Counties - 2



Jackson County - 1

Ottawa County - 1

Non-metropolitan Counties - 2



Barry County - 1

Isabella County - 1

State Police Agencies - 2

