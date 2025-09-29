Michigan Governor Whitmer lowers flags to honor those who died at Grand Blanc church shooting

LANSING, Mich. — The State of Michigan is remembering the lives lost this weekend by lowering flags to half-staff.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer ordered all U.S. and Michigan flags at the State Capitol and public buildings across Michigan to be lowered immediately to half-staff to honor the victims who were killed during the Sunday shooting and fire at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc.

Whitmer encourages all Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments, and other organizations to display the flag at half-staff.

"To honor those we have lost, I am ordering flags to be lowered across Michigan. Our state is in mourning alongside the victims, their families, and the entire community in Grand Blanc Township,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Flags should be lowered through Friday, October 3, and returned to full-staff on Saturday, October 4.

