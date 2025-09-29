Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsState

Actions

Michigan Governor Whitmer lowers flags to honor those who died at Grand Blanc church shooting

Michigan governor asks flags lowered for Marine's funeral
Spencer Platt
<p>NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 11: A flag flies half-staff at Engine Company 205 / Ladder Company 118 in Brooklyn Heights who lost eight men, including six who died together in their firetruck under the rubble in the 9/11 attacks, on September 11, 2015 in New York City. Throughout the nation people are holding somber gatherings and memorial events to reflect on the 14-year anniversary of September 11, 2001 that resulted in the loss of nearly 3,000 people. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)</p>
Michigan governor asks flags lowered for Marine's funeral
Posted

LANSING, Mich. — The State of Michigan is remembering the lives lost this weekend by lowering flags to half-staff.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer ordered all U.S. and Michigan flags at the State Capitol and public buildings across Michigan to be lowered immediately to half-staff to honor the victims who were killed during the Sunday shooting and fire at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc.

Whitmer encourages all Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments, and other organizations to display the flag at half-staff.

"To honor those we have lost, I am ordering flags to be lowered across Michigan. Our state is in mourning alongside the victims, their families, and the entire community in Grand Blanc Township,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Flags should be lowered through Friday, October 3, and returned to full-staff on Saturday, October 4.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EATON RAPIDS NEIGHBORS: Do you have a story idea? Let's Talk!