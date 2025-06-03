Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declares State of Emergency for May 15 severe weather

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a State of Emergency for the City of Lansing, Allegan County, and Baraga County for the severe weather on May 15.

The storms brought 11 tornadoes, damaging winds, heavy rain and flash flooding across the state.

In our neighborhoods, a confirmed EF-1 tornado touched down in Eaton County and traveled into Ingham County towards Lansing.

WATCH: What is the EF Scale?

What is the EF scale?

The EF-1 tornado, along with straight-line winds, caused extensive damage, such as downed power poles and lines that left neighbors without power, and fallen trees and debris that blocked roadways.

"After major damage to infrastructure and essential services, we’re stepping in to support local recovery efforts and help these communities get back on their feet," said Governor Whitmer.

The declaration allows assistance from the state and other outside resources to support local response and recovery efforts.

In her declaration, Whitmer says this assistance from the state is necessary to help neighbors recover from the storms.

