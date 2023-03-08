Michigan GOP decentralizing its operation

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan GOP Chair Kristin Karamo has announced that the state GOP is decentralizing its operation from Lansing.

On Tuesday, the Michigan GOP website’s said that its mailing address had changed from Lansing to Grand Rapids. This led some to speculate that they were moving away from the state capitol.

However, Karamo clarified that they are simply decentralizing their operation.

“We want to revitalize this party, we want to ensure that we move forward to be victorious in 2024, and we want to make sure we’re touching all parts of the state, not just Lansing,” said Karamo.

Karamo won the GOP chair position last month against Matt Deperno after three rounds of voting.

