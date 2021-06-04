Michigan gets a rare view of solar eclipse next week; here's when to see it

(WXYZ) — A total solar eclipse will occur next Thursday, June 10th, when the moon will pass directly between earth and the sun. Unlike lunar eclipses, solar eclipses are much more difficult to get a view because the moon's shadow only covers a small fraction of earth's surface.

Metro Detroit will have the chance to see some of this total solar eclipse, but the eclipse is going to begin before sunrise, and we won't be under the totality of the moon's shadow.

Those in northern Ontario will be able to see the totality of the eclipse; highlighted in red in the map below.

www.timeanddate.com Path of solar eclipse June 10, 2021

Let's look at the times of the eclipse first. Then we'll look what the times we'll have a view from southeast Michigan.

First location to see partial eclipse: 4:12 a.m. EDT

First location to see full eclipse: 5:50 a.m. EDT

Maximum eclipse ("ring of fire"): 6:42 a.m. EDT

Last location to see full eclipse end: 7:33 a.m. EDT

Last location to see partial eclipse end: 9:11 a.m. EDT

Times and view from Metro Detroit:

Sun rises during partial eclipse at 5:55 a.m. EDT

The sun will gradually separate from the moon as it rises, and the eclipse will end at 6:37 a.m. EDT from Detroit.

www.timeanddate.com Source: www.timeanddate.com

This only gives us a 42-minute window the view the eclipse. The best shots will be right as the sun is rising between 5:55 a.m. - 6:10 a.m.

Because of the angle of the sun rising, the viewing times for areas up north like Traverse City and Marquette in the U.P. will be very similar to the times in metro Detroit.

Fingers crossed the clouds stay away Thursday morning. This will be the last solar eclipse visible from Michigan until one of the best total solar eclipses (in the U.S.) of the century April 8, 2024.