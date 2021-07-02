Michigan expected to see record number of July 4 travelers this weekend

(WSYM) — The Fourth of July weekend is finally here and it's expected to be one for the record books.

AAA expects road travel to dominate this weekend with more than 43 million Americans hitting the road instead of the skies.

According to AAA, travel this weekend is expected to significantly rebound from last year, with 91% of people taking their cars.

More than 1.4 million Michiganders are expected to drive to their destinations, the highest number on record for the holiday. It's also a 20% increase compared to 2020.

If you're headed out on the road, you should be prepared to pay up big time at the pump.

The average gas price in Michigan is now $3.21, the highest price for Independence Day since 2014.

The highest prices are in metro Detroit, where the average is $3.27 per gallon.

When it comes to the right time to hit the road, the spokeswoman we spoke with said there isn't a best time to leave, but the worst time is Friday, July 2 between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. She said to expect 50% more traffic than normal.

The most congested area at that time is expected to be northbound I-75 from 12 Mile to Oakland St.

As for your trip back, if you decide to leave on Monday, AAA suggests leaving before 1 p.m.

When it comes to the skies, millions of people across the country will be heading to airports, including DTW.

AAA expects 3.5 million people to fly, including nearly 56,000 Michiganders. That's up 127% from last year.

Last Sunday, the TSA screened 2.4 million passengers nationwide, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic. They expect this weekend will be even busier.

So, arrive early, give yourself plenty of time to check-in and get past security.