Michigan drops to 4th most expensive state for auto insurance, new report finds

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan is no longer the most expensive state for auto insurance, according to a new report.

Insure.com released its annual report on car insurance rates by state, ranking Michigan fourth most expensive in the nation.

Michigan, which was ranked second most expensive in 2021, now follows Florida, Louisiana and Delaware.

Researchers attribute Michigan’s auto insurance cost decrease to the 2019 bipartisan no-fault auto reform, which took effect on July 2, 2021.

According to member company data from Insurance Alliance of Michigan (IAM), more than 200,000 Michigan drivers without prior coverage bought auto insurance since the reforms took place.

IAM says out of those drivers, more than 83,000 of them were without auto insurance for at least three years.

“Michigan once had a broken, outdated and expensive auto no-fault system. Bipartisan auto no-fault reforms have cracked down on fraud, reined in overcharging by medical providers and have provided consumers a choice – all while continuing medically necessary care and offering the highest personal injury protection coverage in the nation,” said Erin McDonough, executive director of the Insurance Alliance of Michigan.

However, the Michigan Public Health Institute conducted a report between September and October of 2021, commissioned by the Brain Injury Association of Michigan, which found that more than 1,500 crash survivors lost access to care since the no-fault reform went into effect.

That report also found that more than 3,000 medical-care employees lost their jobs and 96 care companies said they were no longer able to accept patients with auto no-fault insurance benefits.

