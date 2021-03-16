Michigan drivers can now renew, replace licenses online or at self-service station

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Secretary of State's office expanded online and self-service capabilities that will now allow people to do driver's license and stat ID transactions.

According to the Department of State, the system went offline last week until Tuesday morning to set up the massive upgrades.

Under the upgrade, people can now renew or replace an enhanced driver's license or state ID if no new photo is required, view the status of the requested license or state ID, get a driving record, add a motorcycle endorsement and more.

“Customers will now be able to renew or replace their driver’s licenses and IDs at any of our more than 130 new self-service stations across the state, and renew or replace their enhanced licenses and IDs online," Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said in a release. “We have continuously expanded and improved customer options and service, even during the pandemic, and this upgrade will truly make our operations better than ever.”

Under the upgrade, the driver and vehicle records for Michiganders will move into one system.

People will also be able to sign up for the organ donor registry at the self-service station.

There are currently 135 self-service stations in branches and other locations across the state, including in some Meijer and Kroger grocery stores. The state plans to add more, which offer transaction in English, Spanish, Arabic and Vietnamese.