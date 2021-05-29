Watch
Michigan DNR auctioning off 10 properties including lakefront spot on Torch Lake

WXYZ, 2021
Posted at 11:44 AM, May 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-29 11:44:25-04

(WSYM) — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is auctioning off several different pieces of land for its 2021 spring surplus auction, including a spot on Torch Lake.

In all, there are 10 different pieces of land available in Antrim, Baraga, Benzie, Berrien, Delta, Gogebic, Midland and Oakland counties.

The auction started May 15 and will run through the middle of June.

Those interested in learning more about the properties and bidding on them can take a look at the document below.

