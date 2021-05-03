Michigan boy starts pet bakery to help pay for mom's cancer treatments

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — Unlike baking, there’s no recipe for life.

Each step could be followed exactly as it’s laid out, but in the end, turns into something no one wants.

“I kinda felt like I knew it was going to happen again, but I was hoping that it wouldn’t,” said Calina Doane, 11.

It’s what Doane and her Coopersville family is experiencing after doctors diagnosed their mom, Tanya, with stage 3 breast cancer this past winter. It’s her second bout with it since 2019.

“Really fun… nice, caring, generous, and a lot more,” said Doane, when describing her mom.

That’s why Doane is adding a few surprise ingredients and combining her love of baking and animals to make treats for people’s pets.

It’s called ‘Bean’s Bakery’ and all of the money raised helps pay for her mom’s treatment.

“I kind of just thought it would help with the bills,” said Doane.

Doane got the idea after taking a class in March with the local chapter of Modern Woodmen, a financial fraternal organization. The group pledged to match what Doane makes up to $2,500.

“It snowballed,” said Karla Twork, administrative assistant and activities coordinator for Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial. “That little educational event that we did just impacted her.”

Twork is also a friend of the Doane family. She worked alongside Calina to develop her business model over the last few weeks.

There are four flavors and whole foods, like corn and sweet potatoes, are used in each treat. More than 150 bags have been sold, meaning she’s reached the matching grant and raised $5,000 so far.

“All I do is look in the good of things,” said Doane.

Calina hopes it’s a recipe for success.

“At 11 years old, you all hope your own kids are that generous, but to see what she’s done and that she’s taking after her mom and being completely selfless and wants to help… is just amazing,” said Twork.

Orders and donations will be accepted through May 8.

To do so, visit Bean's Bakery on Facebook or email beansbaking4others@gmail.com.

Treat bags will be delivered on May 15.