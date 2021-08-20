Michigan agencies working out resources to offer help for Afghan refugees

(WSYM) — Escaping the Taliban and fleeing from Afghanistan is something tens of thousands of refugee families hope to accomplish by the end of the month.

RELATED: Michigan agency preps to receive Afghan refugees after Taliban takeover

As the arrival of refugees from Afghanistan to here in Michigan is expected to happen within days, we’re now learning more about plans in place and how funding is being secured.

“It is the relative of one of our clients who told us his entire family ran away for their life, and they are living in a cave somewhere in the mountains, along with 24 more families,” said Mihaela Mitrofan, with Samaritas' refugee services.

Surviving a chaotic and scary situation in Afghanistan where Taliban soldiers patrol the streets with loaded machine guns, there are thousands living each day in fear.

Mitrofan says this terrifying situation has put countless families in a predicament few of us can imagine.

“They are fearing for their life," she said. "From Taliban soldiers raiding the area, they ran away graving a stove, some flour, and plates... forks. They are just trying to survive somehow.”