MI Court of Appeals hears case on how new no-fault law should be applied

DETROIT, Mich. — Michigan Court of Appeals judges heard arguments Tuesday regarding on a case involving how the state's no-fault auto reform law is meant to be applied, specifically in regards to crash survivors who purchased policies and were injured before the new law went into effect in July 2021.

The case before the three appellate judges in Detroit was brought by crash survivors Ellen Andary of East Lansing, Philip Krueger of Ann Arbor, and the Eisenhower Center, a brain injury rehabilitation clinic, against USAA Casualty Insurance.

Under the new law, which took effect on July 2, 2021, any medical service not already covered under our federal Medicare law, which includes in-home caregivers and transportation to medical services, will now only be reimbursed by insurance companies at 55% of what they were back in 2019. The law also caps the number of hours that family members can provide care to just 56 hours a week.

The main question at hand in the case being heard Tuesday is whether or not those changes should apply to those who purchased no-fault insurance policies and were injured before it took effect.

"The central point is the fact that long ago, the plaintiffs in this case, purchased auto no-fault insurance policies that would not legally permit the enforcement of the benefit cuts that are contained in this new legislation," said George Sinas, attorney for the plaintiffs in the case. "In other words, the plaintiffs purchased contractual rights to the payment of medical benefits without regard to fee schedules, and without regard to limitations on the reimbursement of family-provided attendant care."

A decision from the appeals court could take anywhere between 1 month and 6 months from now.

There are roughly 18,000 Michiganders currently receiving medical benefits from their auto no-fault policies.

A report, conducted by the Michigan Public Health Institute (MPHI) and commissioned by the Brain Injury Association of Michigan (BIAMI), was conducted between September and October of 2021.

According to their findings, 1,548 crash survivors have lost access to care since the most recent portion of the no-fault reform went into effect in July of 2021.

3,049 medical-care employees have lost their jobs.

96 care companies say they are no longer able to accept patients with auto no-fault insurance benefits, while 140 said they have had to "significantly reduce" their services.

21 care companies have had to completely shut down.

