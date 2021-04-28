Metro Detroit native Gary Gilbert talks about his Oscar win

(WXYZ) — Detroit native Gary Gilbert is talking about taking home a statue from this weekend's Academy Awards.

This was Gilbert's second nomination. He was part of the team that was nominated for Oscar favorite La La Land, which lost out to Moonlight when it was infamously mistakenly announced as the winner by Warren Beatty.

Gilbert was again favored to win the award for Best Animated Short Film this year for If Anything Happens I Love You. The film had a budget of $80,000, focused on school shootings, and doesn't have dialogue, but it was bought by Netflix and became a Tik-Tok phenomenon. It is just 12 minutes long.

Gary has other films in the works, so this may not be the last time he takes an Oscar home.