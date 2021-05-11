Memorial Day travel in Michigan predicted to be up 57% from 2020 with over 1M traveling

(WSYM) — Michigan's Memorial Day travel is expected to significantly increase from last year, according to the AAA Memorial Day travel outlook.

According to AAA, more than 37 million people are expected to travel between May 27 and May 31, an increase of 60% from last year when only 23 million traveled. It was the lowest on record, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

AAA also predicts that more than 1 million Michiganders will travel, a majority by car, this Memorial Day weekend. That's up 57% from last year, when fewer than 700,000 people traveled.

According to AAA, about 1.09 million are expected to travel in Michigan. Of those, 1.04 million will be by car, 46,133 by air and 7,645 in some other form. Last year, it was 699,398 total travelers, and the year before, 1.2 million.

“A year’s worth of pent-up demand is being unleashed this summer, as Americans anticipate the kick off to the season,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Travel bookings with AAA – The Auto Club Group have surged recently, setting the stage for what should be a busy holiday weekend and an exciting summer.”

AAA has seen significant increases in online traffic and bookings on their website, mostly for hotels and car rentals heading into the summer season. Orlando and Las Vegas are the top Memorial Day destinations, followed by Myrtle Beach, Denver and Nashville.