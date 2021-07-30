Meijer to showcase products by local Black, Indigenous and people of color

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meijer has announced that it will showcase products from businesses owned by Black, Indigenous and people of color in a partnership with Start Garden, the grocery retailer tells us.

We’re told the in-person event will span multiple days with focus placed on these categories: general merchandise; and apparel, footwear and accessories.

Eligible businesses with products adhering to the aforementioned categories may apply here before the deadline on Friday, Aug. 27.

“Our supplier diversity efforts represent an ongoing commitment to our customers and team members to offer products and invest in partnerships that represent them and their communities,” says Meijer’s Merchandising and Marketing Executive Vice President Peter Whitsett. “We look forward to expanding our product assortment and creating a positive economic impact in our communities through this event.”

Meijer and Start Garden will review all submissions and determine which businesses will take part in the event this September, according to Meijer.

From there, Meijer will grant opportunities for businesses that are prepared to expand their products to Meijer stores, the retailer explains.

Businesses that do not qualify for the showcase are encouraged to submit their information here.

Click here to learn more about Meijer’s efforts toward diversity and inclusion.