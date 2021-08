(WSYM) — You have a chance to meet the pilots and crew members of both the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds on Friday.

Both crews are in town ahead of the Thunder Over Michigan Air Show for a rare appearance by both of them.

The Henry Ford is putting together an event where you can meet up to 40 pilots and crew members in their show uniforms.

The event is free on Friday, Aug. 6 at 6:30 p.m. at The Henry Ford welcome center. No public museum admission is required.