MDOT to lift traffic restrictions to ease Memorial Day travel

LANSING, Mich. — MDOT is suspending 85 out of 154 projects and lifting traffic restrictions wherever possible to ease congestion and increase safety.

Equipment and certain traffic configurations may remain in place.

AAA estimated more than 1.3 million Michiganders are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home during the holiday weekend.

They are reminding residents to buckle up, stay alert, and avoid distractions when driving.

The changes begin on Friday at 3 P.M. and last until Tuesday at 6 A.M.

The following is a list of work zones in our neighborhoods that will remain active or have lane restrictions during Memorial Day weekend.

I-69:

Clinton County has one lane closed in each direction between Old US-27 and US-127.

I-96:

Eaton and Ingham counties have traffic shifted from Canal Road to Washington Road with the following restrictions:



The northbound Lansing Road ramp to eastbound I-96 is closed.

M-99 has one lane closed in each direction at I-96.

Washington Road is closed at I-96.

Billwood Highway is closed at I-96.

M-106:

Jackson County has the southbound lanes closed and detoured from Morrell Street to High Street.

US-127/I-496:

Ingham County has lane closures between Holt Road and M-43, along with the following restrictions:



The northbound US-127/I-496 ramps are closed and detoured at westbound I-96, Dunckel Road, Trowbridge Road, westbound I-496, and Kalamazoo Street.

The Trowbridge Road ramps to westbound I-496 and northbound and southbound US-127 are closed.

For the most up-to-date information on MDOT projects, click here.

