Mangonadas, Boston Coolers and rolled ice cream: Here's a look at some cool treats in Mid Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream.

But there are lots of ways to enjoy it right here in mid-Michigan like mangonadas, a Boston Cooler, and even hand-rolled ice cream.

MEXICONE

If you're looking to try Mexican treats Mexicone in Lansing has you covered.

The family-owned spot sells treats you would usually find in Mexico but with their own twist. You can try their churros, Mexi Fruit Cocktails, and their Mexi Pineapple Bowls.

One of their top sellers is mangonadas.

"It's basically just chamoy which is like a sour sauce and Tajin which is a lime seasoning," employee Jose Avila said. " We throw it all in a cup and then we put in mango ice cream and cut mango and then we keep layering it all the way to the top. We put a tamarind stick and lime on the top and it's basically like an ice cream dessert."

Avila says this treat is definitely something to try in the summer. The blend of the Tajin seasoning and the mango ice cream really takes your taste buds for a spin.

He says people take one bite and keep coming back for more.

"It makes me feel good because they are experiencing something from another culture that they usually wouldn't," Avila said.

Mexicone also sells food like nachos and elote, which is Mexican-style street corn. And they also have shakes, ice cream, smoothies, and fruit. The shop is open every day from noon to 9 p.m.

ARCTIC CORNER

Have you ever tried a Boston Cooler? Well, you're in luck you can grab one at Arctic Corner in Old Town.

The shop has everything from ice cream cones to shakes, but it's known for its Strawberry Lemon Twist and Boston Coolers.

"A Boston Cooler is made with Vernors and ice cream blended together kind of like a shake so it kind of has a pop taste to it," General Manager Thomas Torrez said.

According to the Detroit Historical Society, the name Boston Cooler was used in the early 20th century for any drink that mixed ice cream and soda. But people in Michigan have been making them with Vernors since at least the 1930s.

Arctic Corner is keeping that tradition alive.

Torrez says he wants the community to know that they have something for everyone to enjoy.

"We have kid cones for little children, bananas for your adventurous people, we have lemon strawberries, we have slushies, we have it all. We even do some hot dogs and pretzels here too," Torrez said.

They are open every day from noon to 9 p.m. They are seasonal and typically stays open from April and closes in October.

UNICHA

And finally you can watch your ice cream keep on rolling at Unicha in East Lansing. They offer hand-rolled ice cream with a house-made base. The owner Ben Zhang says it's definitely not your traditional ice cream.

"We actually use our house ice cream base daily. We use milk and other kinds of stuff to create a fresh taste to the ice cream, Zhang said. " We pour the ice cream base into the freezing pan and that freezing pan can go as low as -30 degrees."

Zhang says, once they pour it on the compressor, he just smashes it, spreads it and rolls the ice cream into deliciousness. He says each ice cream takes about two to three minutes to make.

He says they decided to open the shop over three years ago after taking a trip to New York.

"We went to New York and saw so many people like this kind of ice cream and I just thought to myself, 'Why not bring this kind of ice cream to East Lansing and MSU?" Zhang said.

He says some of the more popular ones that are ordered are s'mores fun, strawberry flavored, and cookie and creme ice cream. If you want to get creative you can build your own rolled ice cream.

Unicha also has bubble tea. The shop is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. every day and closed on Tuesdays.

