Man to be released after 48 years in prison in rare deal

DETROIT (AP) — A man who has vigorously challenged his murder conviction after 48 years in prison is likely to be released Tuesday. It's part of an unusual deal with the Wayne County prosecutor's office.

Ray Gray has been serving a life sentence with no chance for parole. Prosecutors anticipate that he will plead no contest to second-degree murder and be released based on time served. In 1973, Gray was convicted of murder in the shooting of a drug dealer in Detroit. In March, Gray filed a request for a new trial.

He says he has an affidavit from a witness who would identify others as the culprits. Attorney Gabi Silver says the no-contest plea isn't a perfect resolution but Gray wants to go home