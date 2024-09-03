Man dies from cardiac arrest following crash, according to Lansing Police

LANSING, Mich. — A man is dead following a crash that later led to a medical condition.

That’s according to the Lansing Police Department.

We’re told it happened Monday morning around 1:30 on S. Cedar Street and E. Edgewood Blvd.

Officials say that one of the drivers involved went into cardiac arrest on the way to the hospital, and later died.

The 58-year-old has been identified as Michael Poirier.

We’re told that alcohol may have been involved in the crash as well.

If you know anything about this case, you’re being asked to call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600.

